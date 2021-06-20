Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $147.77

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. In the last week, Strong has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $20.43 million and $2.10 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $147.77 or 0.00417651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

