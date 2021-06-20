Summit Insights Begins Coverage on Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Equities research analysts at Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.30.

ESTC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.88. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $4,724,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Elastic by 41.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,381,000 after acquiring an additional 93,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Elastic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 951,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,971,000 after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

