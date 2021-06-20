Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

SHO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,660,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 179,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 90.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93,964 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,706.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 293,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

