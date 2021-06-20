Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUPN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

SUPN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 861,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

