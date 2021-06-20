SureRemit (RMT) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $18,003.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00057619 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00137325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00176555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.03 or 0.00865793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,868.25 or 0.99953495 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

Buying and Selling SureRemit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.