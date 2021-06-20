SushiSwap Price Reaches $7.97 on Top Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $403.13 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00022736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 224,933,478 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

