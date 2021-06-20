suterusu Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $21.27 million and $182,682.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.24 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00044374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00083349 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.