SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 193.16% from the stock’s current price.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

