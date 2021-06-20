SyncFab (MFG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. SyncFab has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00058634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.43 or 0.00740373 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00044184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00083230 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

SyncFab (CRYPTO:MFG) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.