Tap Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Tap has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $296,134.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tap has traded up 40.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

