Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.69. Tapestry reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 356%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 852.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after buying an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 218.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,389,000 after buying an additional 871,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,364,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. 4,497,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028,836. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

