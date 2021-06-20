Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,709 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Target stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,169. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.58.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,828. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

