TE-FOOD (TONE) Achieves Market Cap of $14.61 Million

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $258,106.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00024356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.51 or 0.00763367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00044993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00083887 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.