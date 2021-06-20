Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 261,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,088,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after buying an additional 311,783 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

