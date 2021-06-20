Teloscoin Market Cap Tops $599,506.67 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Teloscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $599,506.67 and approximately $132.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038802 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.05 or 0.00226069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008059 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00035515 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

