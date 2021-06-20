TerraUSD (UST) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $17.24 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008054 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000233 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,909,798,353 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

