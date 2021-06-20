Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total transaction of $8,110,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,444,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

TSLA stock traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $623.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,560,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,617,967. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $645.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

