Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,995 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 126.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,995 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $4,901,312 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

