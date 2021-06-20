Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,070 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.90. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

