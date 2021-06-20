Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 231.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,421 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $224.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.68.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

