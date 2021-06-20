Teza Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 780.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after acquiring an additional 117,597 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

