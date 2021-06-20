Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after acquiring an additional 875,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NYSE OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $54.44 and a one year high of $81.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.