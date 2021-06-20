Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 366.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 249,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,572,000 after acquiring an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMC stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

