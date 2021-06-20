Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 45.4% during the first quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PayPal by 103.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 769,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,838,000 after purchasing an additional 391,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PayPal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,409,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,900,000 after purchasing an additional 163,408 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $283.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

