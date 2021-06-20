TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Update

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NYSE TFII opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18. TFI International has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

