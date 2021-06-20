TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $37.56. 1,922,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,534. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

