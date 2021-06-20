TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $37.56. 1,922,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,534. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.