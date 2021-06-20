The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$84.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$79.42. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$53.54 and a 1-year high of C$82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

