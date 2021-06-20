The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.36 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce sales of $18.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $19.51 billion. The Boeing posted sales of $11.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year sales of $79.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.36 billion to $84.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $91.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.73 billion to $94.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.65.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $237.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.08. The Boeing has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Boeing by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $397,386,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.