The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.