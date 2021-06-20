The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,619 shares of company stock valued at $348,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

