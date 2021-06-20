The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after acquiring an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,216,295,000 after acquiring an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 11,745,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,664,193. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

