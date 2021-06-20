Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $54,168.28

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $54,168.28 and $96.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,722.20 or 1.00030072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00074146 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002859 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

