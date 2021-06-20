THORChain Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.97 or 0.00022359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and approximately $105.83 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00058113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00133878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00176838 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.69 or 1.00033828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00861584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

