ThoreCoin (THR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,598.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $699.65 million and $5,598.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8,071.12 or 0.22776646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00131347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00177117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,401.37 or 0.99902419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.17 or 0.00838615 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin was first traded on February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

