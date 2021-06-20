Time New Bank (TNB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.04 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $2.04 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.87 or 0.00744473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00043916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00083773 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

