TokenPay Price Up 35.9% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $196,529.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,421.15 or 0.99958232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00033490 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00073423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000845 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000484 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

