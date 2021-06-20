Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $58,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,961,226. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

