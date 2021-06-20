Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$117,938.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,140,504.24. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $311,386.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$11.69 and a 12 month high of C$34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.19.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.