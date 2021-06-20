Tower 24-Hour Volume Tops $100,506.00 (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Tower has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $100,506.00 worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tower has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Tower coin can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00057627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.63 or 0.00736536 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00043845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00083802 BTC.

About Tower

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,496,545 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

