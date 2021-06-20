Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Down 23.1% This Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00002027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and approximately $126,577.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00728016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00083088 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

