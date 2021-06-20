TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.25.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0367 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

