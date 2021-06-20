TravelNote Price Down 11.9% This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. TravelNote has a total market cap of $18,436.12 and $1,664.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00133877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00176607 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,670.54 or 0.99885415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.57 or 0.00861267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

