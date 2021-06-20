TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,917 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.75% of TreeHouse Foods worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:THS opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

