Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $172.65 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.30 or 0.00746184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00083701 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.