Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

