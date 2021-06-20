TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.87 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $11.87 million and $108,726.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFeedBack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00060696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.02 or 0.00767036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00044965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083804 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFeedBack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFeedBack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.