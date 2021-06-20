Truegame (TGAME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $720.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a total market cap of $46,933.72 and $720.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00084079 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

