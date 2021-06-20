TrustVerse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $251,986.00 (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. TrustVerse has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $251,986.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00769557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00084079 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TRV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

