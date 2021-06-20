TurtleCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 104,080,872,777 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

