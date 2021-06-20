Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,412,000 after buying an additional 1,856,574 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after buying an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

